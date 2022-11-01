Sea Wolves Continue Homestand against River Dragons

Biloxi, MS - The (2-1-1) Mississippi Sea Wolves and (3-1) Columbus River Dragons will pick up where they left off last weekend with another pair of games at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm on both nights.

Home-Opening Recap: The Sea Wolves took three of six possible standings points in their first weekend at home against the River Dragons. Friday's matchup was claimed by the Sea Wolves 3-0 before they suffered an 11-2 setback the ensuing night to Columbus. Friday's win was headlined by goaltender Ethan Taylor's 39-save shutout and second consecutive win in net. Yaroslav Yevdokimov, Justin Barr and Chris Hunt each earned multi-point games over the weekend for Mississippi.

Leveille Leveling Up: Sea Wolves forward and alternate captain Chris Leveille's assist last Saturday extended his point streak to four games. The Guelph, Ontario native started the season with an impressive seven assists in his first two appearances before scoring his first goal this past Friday.

Scouting the River Dragons:Alex Storjohann remains at the top of the Columbus leaderboards with six goals and nine assists.The Columbus goaltending core is led by Bailey MacBurnie, who owns a 2.16 goals against average and .931 save percentage across four games played. MacBurnie played in both games last weekend against the Sea Wolves and made a total of 38 saves on 42 shots faced.

Special Team Strength:The Sea Wolves currently hold the second-best penalty kill in the league with an .882 percentage. They held the River Dragons to just one goal on seven power play attempts over the past two games.

Home Sweet Home: The Sea Wolves will play their third of six consecutive home games this Friday night. After their pair of matchups this weekend against the River Dragons, the team will round out their homestand by welcoming the Port Huron Prowlers to Biloxi on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12.

