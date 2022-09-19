Sea Wolves Bring on Former KHL Forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov

Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves announced on Monday the addition of forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov to the team for the 2022-23 season. The upcoming campaign will be Yaroslav's first in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

A native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Yevdokimov comes to the Sea Wolves after playing a combined 38 games with Barys Astana of the Kontinental Hockey League. The KHL features teams across Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China and is considered one of the top professional leagues in the world. Yaroslav's career has also seen stops with the Kazakhstan national team from 2016 through 2018.

Yevdokimov, 29 years old, has achieved multiple accolades at the professional level including being a Kazakhstan champion and Universiade silver medalist in the 2016-17 season before claiming a World Championship (D1A) bronze medal the following year.

The Sea Wolves make their official return to Biloxi for their 2022 home opener on Friday, October 28 against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

