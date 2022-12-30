Sea Wolves Blanked by River Dragons 4-0

Biloxi, MS -The (3-16-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves had all 32 of their shots turned away on Friday night, falling 4-0 to the (19-2-1) Columbus River Dragons at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Despite good energy from the Sea Wolves in the opening minutes, Adam Vannelli knuckled a shot past Sea Wolves goaltender Joe Sheppard for a 1-0 River Dragons lead at 11:25 of the first period.

Alex Storjohann added to the Columbus advantage with 32 seconds left in the stanza on a tic-tac-toe goal with passes from Jacob Kelly and Lane King.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, the Sea Wolves gave up a costly turnover to Lane King, who flipped a pass to Kelly for his first goal and second point of the evening after 3:59 of the new frame. Kirk Underwood (11:38) converted on a River Dragons 5-on-3 for a 4-0 score which proved to be the final score at the conclusion of regulation.

Sheppard stopped 19 of the River Dragons' 23 shots in his Mississippi debut. Blake Weyrick entered in relief during the second period and played the remainder of the game with nine saves and no goals allowed. The shutout win went to Brendan Colgan between the pipes for Columbus.

The Sea Wolves and River Dragons will head to Georgia for the second matchup of the three-game series tomorrow. The New Years' Eve contest will begin at 6:30pm CST at the Columbus Civic Center and the action will be available for viewing on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

