Sea Wolves Add Holeczy and Bond

January 30, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves announced this past weekend the signings of rookie forwards Sam Holeczy and Jackson Bond to the 2022-23 season.

Holeczy, a native of Gurnee, Illinois, comes to the Sea Wolves after previously appearing with the Binghamton Black Bears and Elmira Mammoth this season. His playing experience also includes time in Slovakia from 2016-2020. Sam recorded an assist in his Sea Wolves debut this past Saturday.

Bond last played 20 games for the Watertown Wolves this season where he recorded six goals and five assists. He spent the last three years at the NCAA D3 level with two seasons at Hamline University and one at University of St. Thomas. During the 2019-20 campaign, Jackson was given All-Rookie Team honors by the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

After having this weekend off from games, the Sea Wolves will be set for a home matchup on Friday, February 10 against the Motor City Rockers. The puck meets the ice at 7:05pm and fans can purchase tickets at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2023

Sea Wolves Add Holeczy and Bond - Mississippi Sea Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.