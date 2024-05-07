Sea Wolves Add Broadcaster/Front Office Vet

May 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - Today the Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce they have hired a new team Broadcaster/Director of Media Relations, Jonathan Kliment.

"Biloxi is a beautiful area with a great arena and amazing fan support. I am very excited to be a part of the success of a great team this season and look forward to interacting with the great people in the Gulf area again." Kliment said.

Kliment brings a wealth of experience to the organization. After three seasons with the FPHL's Elmira Enforcers Jon served as the Vice President of Communications and Broadcasting for the SPHL's Vermilion County Bobcats. After that season Jon went to Baton Rouge aiding with a new pro hockey team coming back to that market before going on to the SPHL's Macon Mayhem where he worked until returning to Elmira to help out with the River Sharks last season. Kliment graduated with a Bachelor's and Master's from Full Sail University in Sports Management and Marketing after completing American Broadcasting School. Jon spent four years as a broadcaster for SUNY Broome and Binghamton University's hockey programs before serving as a Color Analyst for the CWHL's Boston Blades while he participated in an internship with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Media Relations.

In addition to his on-air role, which will be for all games both home and road giving Biloxi coverage whenever the Sea Wolves take the ice next season, Kliment will also be working in a Sales role with the organization as well helping out with Corporate partnerships and group sales.

The Mississippi Sea Wolves begin their third season in the FPHL this coming October. Guarantee your spot today with great season ticket deals or by attending opening night!

For tickets call (228) 999-8333 or go online to MississippiSeaWolves.com. #HowlYeah

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.