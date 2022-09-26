Sea Wolves Acquire Goaltender Ethan Taylor

Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves announced on Monday the signing of goalie Ethan Taylor. The 21-year-old out of Trenton, Ontario is gearing up for his first season at the professional level.

Prior to joining the Sea Wolves, Taylor spent four seasons in the junior ranks including three with the Ontario Hockey League's Soo Greyhounds from 2018 through 2021. During the 2018-19 campaign, his 3.24 Goals Against Average ranked first among rookie goaltenders in the OHL.

Ethan most recently competed for the Trenton Golden Hawks of the Ontario Junior Hockey League where he contributed to the team's 36-16-0-2 regular season record.

The Sea Wolves make their official return to Biloxi for their 2022 home opener on Friday, October 28 against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

