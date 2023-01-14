Sea Wolves Achieve First Series Sweep

January 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - For the second night in a row, the (5-21-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves buckled down in the final moments of play on Saturday evening, this time outlasting the(21-3-3) Danbury Hat Tricks by a 5-4 score at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Just like Friday's game, Jake Raleigh tallied the opening goal for the Sea Wolves 7:58 into play. However, Danbury's Jonny Ruiz answered right back just 1:05 later to tie the game at one.

The second period saw the start of a strong connection between Yianni Liarakos and Yaroslav Yevdokimov, with both men scoring passes off one another for a 3-1 advantage. Ruiz's second of the night came afterwards at the 18-minute mark and kept the margin at one for the Hat Tricks.

The Hat Tricks tied the game 3-3 on a Tristan Mock chance 4:48 into the third. In the final five minutes, Yevdokimov capitalized two more times on Liarakos' passing as the Sea Wolves hopped in front 5-3. Ruiz secured his third of the night for Danbury with five seconds on the clock, but it proved to be too late as the Sea Wolves drained the remaining time and clinched a 5-4 win.

Liarakos owned a total of four assists by the end of the night along with his goal. Sea Wolves newcomer Kyle Russell also logged a pair of helpers to be named the third star of the game. The winning goaltender was Blake Weyrick, who played both games in the weekend sweep. He stopped 39 of Danbury's 43 shots during the finale.

Next week, the Sea Wolves return up north for two games with the Delaware Thunder. The opener will take place this Friday, January 20 at 6:30 CST inside the Delaware Fairgrounds Center Ice Arena. Fans can view the action live all weekend long on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

ABOUT THE MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are a member of the Class-A Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). The team plays at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Wolves Den) in Biloxi, Mississippi.

For 2022-23 season tickets, drop by the hockey office at 4063 Ginger Drive Suite D., D'Iberville MS, or call 228-999-8333.

To learn more about corporate partnerships, visit our hockey office or call Jerod Campbell directly at 228-600-WOLF.

You don't want to miss the "Comeback of the Pack"!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.