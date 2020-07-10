Sea Dogs to Open Hadlinks Golf Club for Additional Dates

July 10, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - Due to popular demand, the Portland Sea Dogs will be opening the Hadlinks Golf Club at Hadlock Field, presented by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, for additional dates. The Sea Dogs will reopen the course August 6th through August 9th. Tee times for the 9-hole target style golf course can be booked at www.seadogs.com.

Over 200 tee times sold out in less than 24 hours for the events inaugural weekend (July 9th-12th).

The course will be open Thursday, August 6th through Sunday, August 9th with hours Thursday (5:00 PM to 9:00 PM), Friday (11:00 AM to 8:00 PM), Saturday (8:00 AM to Noon), and Sunday (8:00 AM to Noon).

The cost to play the course is $30.00. Tee times can be made and paid for online at www.seadogs.com. Golfers will receive two shots per hole, a Sea Dogs golf towel, and three Sea Dogs logo golf balls to take home. Golfers are asked to arrive 10 minutes prior to their tee time to check-in and proceed to the first hole. Golfers that wish to play with family members or friends are asked to book consecutive tee times and follow each other through the course while observing social distancing. Only one golfer is permitted per tee time.

The field has nine holes with flags cut into it. Around each hole will be a circle painted with a 6-foot diameter. Then each hole will also lie in a larger "green" area that is also marked with spray paint. Golfers will tee off from nine platforms at the Skybox level. Scoring will be in the cup is a one, in the 6-foot diameter spray painted circle a two, on the "green" a three, on the field outside the green a four, and in the stands or anywhere else a five. Players are asked to use appropriate golf clubs for the hole lengths, no woods are permitted.

Social distancing will always be in effect. No more than nine people will be playing at once and the flow will be setup in the ballpark, so they will not pass each other. Golf balls will be collected and sanitized after each use.

In addition to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, the Sea Dogs wish to thank our additional sponsors of the event Bath Iron Works, Coastal Road Repair, Coca-Cola, Evergreen Credit Union, Key Bank, Lone Pine Brewing, Maine Medical Center, Otelco, PeoplesChoice Credit Union, Royal River Heat Pumps, and Shipyard Brewing.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2020

Sea Dogs to Open Hadlinks Golf Club for Additional Dates - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.