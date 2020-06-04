Sea Dogs to Launch Curbside and Delivery Service for Ballpark Fare

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will be launching both curbside and delivery service for ballpark fare. Despite the absence of baseball, fans will still be able to enjoy some of their favorite ballpark treats.

The service will be available Monday through Friday from June 8th through June 26th for both lunch and dinner hours. Lunch will be available between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM with the dinner hours running from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Among the items that are available are hot dogs, burgers, sausages, popcorn chicken, and French fries. A variety of Coca-Cola products and local craft beer including Allagash White, Shipyard Summer, Lone Pine Brightside IPA, and Geary's Pick ME Blueberry will be available.

Fans will be able to place their orders online at www.seadogs.com or by phone by calling 207-274-5353 to pick up their orders at Hadlock Field. Additionally, fans in the greater Portland area can have their order delivered through our partners at 2DineIn.com. Alcohol is not available for the delivery option, just the curbside pickup.

Fans who are picking up curbside will pull into a designated parking space, call the number on the sign to alert us that you have arrived and your food will be placed on a table for contactless pickup.

"We miss baseball and we know that our fans do as well, this is one small way we can help our fans get a taste of the ballpark in a safe and savory way," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa.

A complete menu and links for placing orders are available at www.seadogs.com.

Additionally, the Sea Dogs are now offering curbside pickup for Sea Dogs merchandise ordered online at www.seadogs.com.

