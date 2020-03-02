Sea Dogs to Host Job Fair on March 13th

March 2, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs will a host a job fair to hire part-time seasonal employees for the 2020 season on Friday, March 13th from noon to 4:00 PM at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs are looking to fill a variety of game day positions including Ticket Operations, Souvenirs, Concessions, Batboys, and Camera Operators.

Concession positions available include Area Supervisors, Concession Stand Workers, Fry-Grill Cook, Beer Pourers, and Sky Box Waitstaff.

Interested applicants can print the job application and bring the completed form with them or complete an application on-site. Sea Dogs representatives from the various departments will be on hand to answer questions regarding the available positions.

Applicants must have availability on nights, weekends, and holidays. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age as of April 16, 2020, to apply for a position. The Portland Sea Dogs are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Sea Dogs request no phone calls.

"The Sea Dogs are committed to providing affordable, family-friendly entertainment and we are seeking personnel that will excel in enhancing the fan experience with outstanding customer service," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa.

The Sea Dogs home opener for the 2020 season is Thursday, April 16th against the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) at Hadlock Field. Tickets for all Sea Dogs home games can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 2, 2020

Sea Dogs to Host Job Fair on March 13th - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.