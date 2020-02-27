Sea Dogs to Host Four "Bark in the Park" Games in 2020

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will host four "Bark in the Park" games, presented by IDEXX in 2020, allowing fans to take their dog out to the ballgame and enjoy a baseball game with the entire family.

The dog-friendly games will be held on Sunday, April 19th at 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 6th at 6:00 PM, Saturday, July 11th at 6:00 PM, and on Friday, September 4th at 7:00 PM.

On April 19th the Sea Dogs will be celebrating Halloween at Hadlock, where fans are encouraged to come to the game in costume. Our dog friends are encouraged to celebrate "Howl-O-Ween" and also come dressed in costume.

At each "Bark in the Park" game, there will be a special "dog-friendly" section located in the leftfield grandstand for dogs and their owners. There will be a dog parade pregame in which fans may parade around the warning track with their dogs, led by Slugger the Sea Dog. Doggie Valets will be on hand to care for pets while people visit the Hadlock Field concourse. The event is B.Y.O.B. (bring your own bag). Gates open 90 minutes before game time. Dogs and their owners will have a private entrance into the ballpark on the third-base side of the stadium.

Dogs and their owners each require tickets to attend. Tickets cost $9.00 for adults, kids/seniors, and dogs with $3.00 from each ticket sale being donated to various animal non-profit organizations. Only 300 tickets are available for each game. Tickets for you and your dog can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com.

For a limited time, the Sea Dogs have two special ticket packages available for the "Bark in the Park" games. "The Pup" package includes a ticket for a dog and dog owner (two total tickets/ game) to two of the four "Bark in the Park" games (buyers' choice of games), and a Sea Dogs dog bandana for $40 ($52 value). "The Pooch Pass" includes a ticket for a dog and dog owner (two total tickets/ game) to all four "Bark in the Park" games and a Sea Dogs bandana for $55($88 value). The ticket packages are available for sale online at seadogs.com and by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500. Additional tickets to each of the games can be purchased at the normal "Bark in the Park" rates.

The Sea Dogs home opener for the 2020 season is Thursday, April 16th against the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) at Hadlock Field. Book your nine-inning vacation today at seadogs.com.

