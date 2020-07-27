Sea Dogs Rank in Top 25 MiLB Merchandise Sales

Portland, Maine - Minor League Baseball released its annual list of the top 25 teams in merchandise sales for the 2019 season. For the 26th time the Portland Sea Dogs were among the top 25 teams out of 160 Minor League Baseball clubs.

Portland has made the list of top 25 teams 26 times out of the last 27 years. A Minor League Baseball clerical error kept the Sea Dogs off the list in 2015.

The popular Sea Dogs logo which features team mascot Slugger; a lovable but fierce seal busting through a "P" with a bat in its mouth has remained virtually unchanged in the franchises 26 seasons. The only change to the logo occurred at the end of the 2002 season when the team altered the color from teal to red when the organization switched affiliations from the Florida Marlins to the Boston Red Sox.

"Certainly, this season with no Minor League Baseball, merchandise sales are a crucial part of our operations," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "We are fortunate that we have got both a great logo that has universal appeal and an incredible fan base that is proud to show off their support for the team."

The Sea Dogs logo was created by cartoonist Guy Gilchrist. Among his notable works is the comic strip Nancy.

Many of the traditional items such as fitted hats, logo balls, and t-shirts are among the Sea Dogs' best sellers. Maine Whoopie Pies merchandise was also popular last season as the Sea Dogs re-branded for one game in honor of Maine's official state treat.

Sea Dogs merchandise is sold year-round at the Hadlock Field Souvenir Store and online at www.seadogs.com.

Minor League Baseball announced its list of top 25 teams in licensed merchandise sales for 2019, with the combined totals of all 160 teams setting a Minor League Baseball record with more than $85.7 million in retail sales.

The $85.7 million total marks a 16% increase over 2018's total of $73.9 million in retail sales. The totals are based on total licensed merchandise sales from January 1 - December 31, 2019, and include the 160 teams in the domestic-based leagues that charge admission to their games.

The Top 25 teams for the 2019 season listed alphabetically are: the Albuquerque Isotopes, Amarillo Sod Poodles, Charlotte Knights, Columbus Clippers, Corpus Christi Hooks, Dayton Dragons, Durham Bulls, El Paso Chihuahuas, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Fresno Grizzlies, Hartford Yard Goats, Las Vegas Aviators, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Louisville Bats, Nashville Sounds, Pawtucket Red Sox, Portland Sea Dogs, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Rochester Red Wings, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers, Toledo Mud Hens, Trenton Thunder and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

