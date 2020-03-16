Sea Dogs' Offices Temporarily Closed

For the safety of our staff and fans, Hadlock Field will be closed through March 30th. Our phone lines (207-874-9300) will be staffed from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Monday through Friday to serve our fans. Our staff will be working remotely and is accessible by email (Front Office Staff Directory). Fans can also visit seadogs.com for the latest news, tickets, and merchandise. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep fans updated.

As previously mentioned, Tickets for any games that are impacted by the delayed opening to the 2020 season will be eligible for a refund or exchangeable for two tickets to a future Sea Dogs game. As soon as we know what games may be impacted, we will let fans know their options for processing the refund or exchange.

We thank fans for their patience as we work through these unprecedented times.

