Sea Dogs Hiring Game Day Staff for 2022 Season

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, are now hiring game day staff for the 2022 season. Part-time seasonal positions are available in a variety of departments. Interested applicants can apply online at seadogs.com

The Sea Dogs are looking for upbeat, fan-friendly individuals with exceptional customer service skills. Positions available include ticket office associates, souvenir store associates, mascot assistants, camera operators, batboys, security/ event staff, and a number of concession positions including beer/ wine servers, concession stand workers, waitstaff, cooks, and more. A complete list of jobs is available at seadogs.com along with job descriptions.

The Sea Dogs season runs April 8th through September 11th with 69 regular season home games scheduled at Hadlock Field. Applicants must be available on nights, weekends, and holidays.

"The Sea Dogs are committed to providing affordable, family friendlybe entertainment and we are seeking personnel that will excel in enhancing the fan experience with outstanding customer service," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa.

The Sea Dogs open the 2021 season on Friday, April 8th at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tickets for all 2021 home games are now on sale and can be ordered by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com. Book your nine-inning vacation today.

