Sea Dogs Game Notes May 31st at Binghamton

May 31, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Tanner Houck (4-4, 5.08)

Binghamton: LHP Anthony Kay (6-2, 1.28)

NEWS AND NOTES

PART TWO OF THE TRIP: The Portland Sea Dogs continue their trip on Friday night, opening up a four-game series in three days against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) from NYSEG Stadium...Portland was swept in an abbreviated two-game series (Wednesday postponed) to start the trip in Hartford...Binghamton leads the Eastern Division by a 1/2 game over the Trenton Thunder...Tomorrow is a doubleheader beginning at 5:35 PM.

IT TOOK ELEVEN: Tyler Nevin nailed a walk-off RBI single in the 11th inning, giving the Yard Goats a 3-2 win over the Sea Dogs on Thursday morning at Dunkin' Donuts Park...Portland grabbed a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning on Bobby Dalbec's RBI double and a sacrifice fly by Joey Curletta...Heath Holder (3-1) earned the win for Hartford, and Dominic LoBrutto (0-2) took the loss...The Yard Goats pitching staff fanned 18 batters, including nine from their bullpen.

