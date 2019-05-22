Sea Dogs Game Notes May 22nd at Trenton

May 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Dedgar Jimenez (1-2, 4.15)

Trenton: RHP Trevor Stephan (0-2, 8.27)

NEWS AND NOTES

LOOKING FOR A WIN STREAK: The Portland Sea Dogs look for back-to-back wins for the first time since May 7-8, as they continue their five-game series with the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) on Wednesday night at Arm & Hammer Park...Lefty Dedgar Jimenez makes his eighth start of the season...He has posted a 2.32 ERA (8 ER/31.0 IP) in his last five starts...Following this series, the 'Dogs start a four-game series with the Altoona Curve on Friday night at Hadlock Field.

EPIC FINISH: Trailing 8-6 entering the ninth inning, the 'Dogs scored three times in the ninth inning to grab a 9-8 win over the Trenton Thunder...Jhon Nunez snapped an 8-8 tie with a two-out RBI double...Cody Asche tied the game with a run-scoring single...Brian Ellington earned his first win in the Red Sox system with 1.2 innings of work on one hit and one unearned run...Jordan Weems stranded a runner in the ninth to earn his third save of the season.

