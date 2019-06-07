Sea Dogs Game Notes June 7th vs. Bowie

June 7, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Dylan Thompson (0-0, -.--)

Bowie: RHP Hunter Harvey (2-4, 5.09)

NEWS AND NOTES

STICKING WITH THE WESTERN THEME: The Portland Sea Dogs continue their six-game homestand, entertaining the Bowie Baysox (Orioles affiliate) in the first of a three-game series at Hadlock Field...Portland dropped two of three to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants affiliate) to the start the homestand but have won four of their last six games...RHP Dylan Thompson (0-4 with High-A Salem) makes his Double-A debut in the series opener.

TOUGH ONE ON THURSDAY: Richmond received a sacrifice fly by Jalen Miller in the 11th inning to beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 4-3, Thursday morning...Despite the loss, Tanner Houck struckout a career-high 11 batters over seven innings pitched...Portland's staff fanned 14 batters and did not issue a walk...Richmond's staff tied a franchise record with 13 walks but fanned 14 batters...Sam Mill (1-1) earned the win, and Matthew Gorst (0-3)took the loss.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.