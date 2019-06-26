Sea Dogs Game Notes June 26th vs. New Hampshire
June 26, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
STARTING PITCHERS
Game 1
Portland: RHP Tanner Houck (7-4, 4.02)
New Hampshire: RHP Jon Harris (1-1, 5.40)
Game 2
Portland: LHP Daniel McGrath (1-0, 2.77)
New Hampshire: RHP Willy Ortiz (2-3, 5.65)
NEWS AND NOTES
SEEKING THE SERIES WIN: The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) wrap-up a three-game series with a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field...Tuesday night was Portland's 12th postponement of the season...Eastern League All-Star RHP Tanner Houck makes his 14th start of the season in game one...LHP Daniel McGrath makes the spot-start (fourth of the season) in the second game.
THE FIFTH DID THE TRICK: Portland scored six times in the fifth inning and held on to beat New Hampshire, 8-4 on Monday night in the series opener...For the second straight game, RF Luke Tendler provided the game-winning hit, nailed a bases-clearing double with two outs in the fifth...LHP Matthew Kent (3-2) earned his second straight win, tossing seven innings on just six hits and two earned runs...SS C.J. Chatham and DH Jeremy Rivera each homered over the Maine Monster.
