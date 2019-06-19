Sea Dogs Game Notes June 19th at Erie SeaWolves

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Konner Wade (1-1, 4.15)

Erie: RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 5.13)

NEWS AND NOTES

A NEW SEASON BEGINS TODAY: The Portland Sea Dogs begin the second half of the season, wrapping up a three-game series with the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers affiliate) on Wednesday afternoon at UPMC Park...Trenton and Harrisburg clinched playoff berths by winning their divisions...Portland is 6-2 on the trip and seek their first sweep in Erie since June 8-10, 2010...The Sea Dogs' five-game winning streak is their longest since April 30-May 6, 2017.

KENT WAS SENSATIONAL: LHP Matthew Kent (2-2) fired seven scoreless frames on just two hits, leading the Sea Dogs to a 2-1 win over the SeaWolves on Tuesday night...LF Luke Tendler knocked in both runs with an RBI double in the seventh and a run-scoring single in the eighth...RHP Durbin Feltman recorded a hold with a scoreless eighth, and despite allowing a solo-homer to Isaac Paredes in the ninth, RHP Adam Lau earned his fourth save of the season.

