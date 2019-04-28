Sea Dogs Game Notes April 28th at Binghamton

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (1-1, 1.80 ERA)

Binghamton: LHP David Peterson (0-1, 3.12)

NEWS AND NOTES

CLOSING OUT THE SERIES: The Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) close out a four-game series on Sunday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium...With a win today, the 'Dogs clinch their second straight road-series victory...Lefty Darwinzon Hernandez returns from the Boston Red Sox to make his third start of the season...Following today's game, the Sea Dogs open up a three-game series in Hartford on Monday night.

ARE YOU KIDDING?: Portland and Binghamton split a pair of 1-0 games on Saturday afternoon...In the opener, Will Toffey nailed a two-out RBI single in the fourth for the game-winner...Harol Gonzalez fanned nine batters over 5.0 IP for the win, and Joe Zanghi got the save...In game two, Nick Lovullo struck a two-out RBI single in the fifth...Tanner Houck fired six scoreless for the win...Durbin Feltman earned his first Double-A save.

