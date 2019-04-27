Sea Dogs Game Notes April 27th at Binghamton (DH)

April 27, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Game 1

Portland: RHP Denyi Reyes (0-2, 8.78 ERA)

Binghamton: RHP Harold Gonzalez (1-0, 3.24)

Game 2

Portland: RHP Tanner Houck (2-1, 5.14 ERA)

Binghamton: LHP Anthony Kay (1-1, 1.89)

NEWS AND NOTES

HISTORY ON THURSDAY: The Portland Sea Dogs threw the fourth no-hitter in team history on Thursday night...On Saturday, the two teams meet in a doubleheader due to last night's postponement...Today starts a stretch of 12 games over nine days for both teams...Portland and Binghamton have doubleheaders at Hadlock Field on May 3rd and 5th...With a win in game one, the Sea Dogs will have their first winning streak of the season.

ONE FOR THE AGES: LHP Kyle Hart (6.2 IP), LHP Daniel McGrath (1.1 IP), and RHP Adam Lau (1 IP) combined on a no-hitter, as the Sea Dogs took the opener, 2-0...Hart allowed just three baserunners: two hit batters and a walk...McGrath retired all four batters faced and stranded a runner at third base...Adam Lau worked a one-out walk in the ninth inning, getting Mike Paez to fly out to right field and putting the game in the record books...Luke Tendler knocked in Bobby Dalbec twice.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.