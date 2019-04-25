Sea Dogs Game Notes April 25th at Binghamton
April 25, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
STARTING PITCHERS
Portland: LHP Kyle Hart (0-3, 3.86 ERA)
Binghamton: RHP Michael Gibbons (2-1, 2.81)
NEWS AND NOTES
ON THE ROAD AGAINST: The Portland Sea Dogs open up a seven-game trip with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) on Thursday night from NYSEG Stadium...The two teams had an entire three-game series postponed at Hadlock Field on April 8-10...The 'Dogs finished April 2-7 at Hadlock Field, including 1-4 on their previous homestand...Lefty Kyle Hart his making is fourth career start against Binghamton (second at NYSEG Stadium).
THEY HAD CHANCES: Hartford used four pitchers in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Sea Dogs in the rubber game of a three-game set on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field...RHP Rico Garcia (W, 1-0) hurled five innings on three hits, four walks, and six strikeouts...Despite the loss, Dedgar Jimenez yielded one run on three hits, two walks, and fanned six...Hartford's Ben Bowden pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his second save of the series.
