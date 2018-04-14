Sea Dogs Game Notes April 14th vs. Binghamton

April 14, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Mike Shawaryn (0-1, 3.86) STATS

Binghamton: RHP Nabil Crismatt (1-0, 0.00) STATS

NEWS AND NOTES

LET'S CELEBRATE #25 : The Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) continue their three-game seires on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field...Last night kicked off the 25th season at Hadlock Field and 16th as a Boston Red Sox affiliate...Following this series, the 'Dogs entertain the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) in a four-game series starting Monday night...RH Mike Shawaryn makes his Hadlock Field debut for Portland.

PERFECT NIGHT : Drew Pomeranz worked 5.1 innings on four hits and two runs, as the Sea Dogs grabbed the opener from Binghamton, 4-2...Pomeranz (W, MLB Rehab) allowed just two runs on a homer by Peter Alonso in the third...Cole Sturgeon led off the first with a homer and drove in two...Trevor Kelley fanned Tim Tebow to end the game and secure his first save of the season...Trey Ball pitched 2.2 scoreless frames on two hits and two strikeouts.

