Sea Dogs Game Notes April 13th vs. Binghamton
April 13, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
STARTING PITCHERS
Portland: LHP Drew Pomeranz (MLB Rehab) STATS
Binghamton: RHP Andrew Church (0-0, 4.15) STATS
NEWS AND NOTES
LET'S CELEBRATE #25 :
The Portland Sea Dogs begin their 25th season at Hadlock Field, opening up a seven-game homestand against the Bingamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate)...The franchise began as a Florida Marlins affiliate in 1994-2002 and a Boston Red Sox affiliate since 2003...Portland dropped five of six on their first trip of the season and were swept in a three-game series by Binghamton to begin the season.
ROADTRIP FINALE : Reading hit four homers, including two by catcher Deivi Grullon, and beat the Sea Dogs 12-4 on Wednesday afternoon... Esteban Quiroz blasted two homers and Cole Sturgeon added a solo-blast in the third...Fightins duo of Kyle Martin and Damek Tomscha each had 3 RBI... Teddy Stankiewicz took his second straight loss, yielding seven runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings pitched... Danny Mars went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Sea Dogs Game Notes April 13th vs. Binghamton
