Sea Dogs Game Notes April 13th vs. Binghamton

April 13, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Drew Pomeranz (MLB Rehab) STATS

Binghamton: RHP Andrew Church (0-0, 4.15) STATS

NEWS AND NOTES

LET'S CELEBRATE #25 :

The Portland Sea Dogs begin their 25th season at Hadlock Field, opening up a seven-game homestand against the Bingamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate)...The franchise began as a Florida Marlins affiliate in 1994-2002 and a Boston Red Sox affiliate since 2003...Portland dropped five of six on their first trip of the season and were swept in a three-game series by Binghamton to begin the season.

ROADTRIP FINALE : Reading hit four homers, including two by catcher Deivi Grullon, and beat the Sea Dogs 12-4 on Wednesday afternoon... Esteban Quiroz blasted two homers and Cole Sturgeon added a solo-blast in the third...Fightins duo of Kyle Martin and Damek Tomscha each had 3 RBI... Teddy Stankiewicz took his second straight loss, yielding seven runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings pitched... Danny Mars went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.