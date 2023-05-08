Sea Dogs Announce Partnership with Maine-Based Breastfeeding Support Platform Pumpspotting

PORTLAND, MAINE - Family-friendly fan experiences and family-forward benefits are a top priority for the Portland Sea Dogs, who are pleased to announce their partnership with pumpspotting-a virtual breastfeeding and baby-feeding platform helping companies support their baby-feeding employees, customers, and fans. pumpspotting provides parents continuous access to an inclusive community, lactation consultants, wayfinding, and endless encouragement-everything they need to achieve their feeding goals. Thanks to the generous support of the Portland Sea Dogs, the pumpspotting mobile app will be available to all Sea Dogs fans and employees at no cost, to bolster the Sea Dogs' efforts to provide a welcoming and comfortable ballpark experience for all baby-feeding parents and their families.

In 2022, Hadlock Field became the first sports facility in Maine to offer a designated private space for nursing caregivers. The "nursing nook" at Hadlock Field was provided by Tuff Shed and offers a private and comfortable area for nursing caregivers to nurture their children. Sea Dogs fans can download pumpspotting for free using a custom access code that will be posted around the ballpark. The app will guide them to the Tuff Shed nursing nook, and provide ongoing access to feeding support long after they leave Hadlock Field, keeping parents connected to peers, feeding experts, and places to feed.

"The Sea Dogs strive to be a family ballpark and we support every step of parenthood," said Sea Dogs President and General Manager, Geoff Iacuessa. "We want to make sure our caregivers feel welcome and comfortable at the park. pumpspotting enables us to provide best-in-class family benefits while elevating the breastfeeding accommodations we offer for all of our fans and employees. The resources available on the platform provide everything parents need to thrive on their baby-feeding journey, including community support, education and location-enabled crowd-sourced places to safely and comfortably nurse and pump, both in the park and across the globe."

"The Portland Sea Dogs are taking an exciting step in helping families take their babies out to the ball game!" said pumpspotting CEO and Founder Amy VanHaren. "When companies create cultures that make it easier for parents to nurse, pump, and feed with ease, whether at work or at the ballpark, it benefits everyone: moms and babies and the businesses themselves. So it's especially meaningful for us to be partnering with leaders like the Sea Dogs in our home state of Maine to help make sporting events more accessible for breastfeeding parents"

