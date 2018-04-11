Sea Dogs Announce New Items and Improvements at Hadlock Field for 2018

April 11, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs have unveiled a series of new items and improvements throughout the ballpark for the 2018 season. The Sea Dogs 25th season home opener is set for Friday, April 13th at 6:00 PM against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Hadlock Field Skyboxes In honor of the Sea Dogs 25th season, 14 of the 17 Hadlock Field skyboxes have been renamed after some of the greatest players that have worn the Sea Dogs uniform including Mookie Betts, Charles Johnson, Kevin Millar, Dustin Pedroia, and Kevin Youkilis. The Ganley, Troubh, and Sea Dogs skyboxes remain. Originally the skyboxes were named after baseball legends such as Hank Aaron, Joe DiMaggio, and Stan Musial. When the Sea Dogs switched affiliations to the Red Sox at the end of the 2002 season, the skyboxes were renamed after Red Sox legends such as Johnny Pesky, Jim Rice, Carl Yastrzemski, and Ted Williams. New Concession Offerings Hadlock Field will feature a nacho cart for the 2018 season, fans will be able to enjoy a generous portion of this tasty ballpark treat served in souvenir dog bowl.

Moxie, the official soft drink of Maine, will now be available throughout the ballpark.

Joining our craft beer selections this year will be Lone Pine Brewing's Portland Pale Ale and Rising Tide Brewing's Maine Island Trail Ale. Both products will be available at the Not Your Father's Brew House located on the first base side of the ballpark. Additionally, Geary's will be serving Riverside IPA in 2018. While Shipyard has added Finders to their lineup which will be available at the Shipyard Grill located behind the left-field grandstand.

Truly Wild Berry has also been added to the lineup for the 2018 season.

Expanded Protective Netting As previously announced, the Portland Sea Dogs have extended the protective netting for fan safety. The new netting is knotless and green to minimize the impact to sightlines in affected areas.

Merchandise A selection of new Sea Dogs merchandise is available at the Sea Dogs souvenir store including authentic player on-field fitted home hats featuring the 25th season logo patch.

Promotions The Sea Dogs 2018 promotional schedule promises to be one of the most exciting in team history. The promotional lineup includes a record seven bobblehead giveaways. Among the new promotional days in 2018 will be an appearance by the Axe Women Loggers of Maine on July 12th and a celebration of The Sandlot 25th Anniversary on August 5th, where fans will be able to play catch on the field prior to the game. A complete promotional schedule can be found at www.seadogs.com.

Tickets are available for all Sea Dogs 2018 home game games. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com.

