Sea Dogs Announce Makeup Games for Opening Day Postponements

April 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs have rescheduled the games against the Hartford Yard Goats from the April 5th and April 6th postponements. Doubleheaders are now slated for Tuesday, May 21st at 6:00 PM and Friday, May 24th at 4:30 PM.

Each doubleheader will be a single-admission consisting of two seven-inning games with approximately 30 minutes between games. Tickets dated May 21st and May 24th are good for both games on the respective day. The Tuesday, May 21st game will start at 6:00 PM, gates will open at 4:30 PM. The Friday, May 24th game will start at 4:30 PM with postgame fireworks following the conclusion of the second game. Gates will open at 3:30 PM on May 24th.

Fans with tickets for the April 5th or April 6th postponed games, may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any 2024 Sea Dogs home game, subject to availability. Questions regarding tickets can be directed to the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or tickets@seadogs.com.

