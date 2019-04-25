Sea Dogs Announce Makeup Games for April 9th & 10th Postponements

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs have rescheduled the games from April 9th and 10th against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies that were postponed due to weather. The April 9th game will be made-up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 5th at 1:00 PM. While the April 10th postponed game will be made-up as a doubleheader on Thursday, July 11th at 5:00 PM.

Both doubleheaders will be single-admission doubleheaders consisting of two seven-inning games. Please note to accommodate the doubleheader on July 11th, the game time has been changed from a 7:00 PM start to a 5:00 PM start.

Tickets for any of the postponed games can be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2019 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability. Fans with questions regarding tickets may contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or email at tickets@seadogs.com.

The Sea Dogs have a total of four postponed games due to weather at Hadlock Field this season.

Complete list of rescheduled games:

Doubleheader- Friday, May 3rd at 5:00 PM vs. Binghamton (Makeup from April 8th)

Doubleheader- Sunday, May 5th @ 1:00 PM vs. Binghamton (Makeup from April 9th)

Doubleheader- Tuesday, July 2nd @ 5:00 PM vs. Trenton (Makeup from April 20th)

Doubleheader- Thursday, July 11th @ 5:00 PM vs. Binghamton (Makeup from April 10th)

Tickets are available for all 2019 Sea Dogs home games and can be purchased online at www.seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

