Sea Dogs Announce 2020 Bobblehead Giveaways

February 20, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs have announced their bobblehead giveaway lineup for the 2020 season which will feature four popular former Sea Dogs.

The Sea Dogs' first bobblehead giveaway of the season will feature flame thrower Darwinzon Hernandez, presented by AAA Northern New England, on Tuesday, June 2nd when the Sea Dogs host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:00 PM. The bobblehead features the hard throwing left-handed pitcher with a blazing baseball about to be released. Hernandez spent time with Double-A Portland, Triple-A Pawtucket, and the Boston Red Sox in 2019. He made his Major League debut on April 23rd. In 29 games with the Red Sox, he struck out 57 batters in 30.1 innings pitched.

The Sea Dogs will honor Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers with adjoining bobbleheads. The former Sea Dogs became the first teammates in MLB history to collect 30+ home runs and 50+ doubles in the same season. Fans can get the Devers bobblehead, presented by Bath Savings, on Tuesday, July 21st as the Sea Dogs host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 7:00 PM. The Bogaerts bobblehead, presented by Dunkin', will be handed out on Tuesday, September 1st when the Sea Dogs host the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:00 PM. The bobbleheads will feature each one of them in a batting stance with home plate being split between the two bobbleheads. On the back of the base will be their historic stats; 33 HR, 52 2B for Bogaerts and 32 HR, 54 2B for Devers.

The final bobblehead will be of Sea Dogs slugger Bobby Dalbec, presented by Royal River Heat Pumps, on Tuesday, August 18th when the Sea Dogs host the Altoona Curve at 7:00 PM. This bobblehead will include a home run counter. In the last two seasons, Dalbec has crushed 59 home runs including 20 with the Sea Dogs last season before being promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket. On May 11, 2019 he became just the third player in Sea Dogs history to hit three homers in a game.

All bobbleheads are for the first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark on each date. Gates open 90 minutes prior to the scheduled game time.

The Sea Dogs will also continue their series of bobbleheads of notable Mainers in 2020. The personality and bobblehead giveaway date will be announced at a later time.

Tickets for all the games are available online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-874-9300. A 5-game ticket package is also available that includes the four bobblehead dates plus tickets to the May 12th game, and Opening Day (April 16th) tickets will be included at no extra cost. The package guarantees you the same great Reserved Seat for all of the games. It does not guarantee you the bobblehead, you still must be one of the first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark to receive the giveaway. The package is available for $50 for adults and $45 for kids and seniors.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.