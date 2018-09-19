Sea Dogs Announce 2019 Schedule

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have announced the team's schedule for the 2019 season. The Sea Dogs will open the 2019 season at Hadlock Field on Thursday, April 4th at 6:00 PM against the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies). Tickets for the 2019 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM at the Hadlock Field ticket office.

The 2019 season will be the Sea Dogs 26th season in Portland and 17th as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The Eastern League season consists of 140 games (70 home and 70 away) against 11 opponents.

Standard game times this year will remain the same. April and May weekday games will begin at 6:00 PM, while weekend games will be at 1:00 PM. In June, July, and August weekday games will start at 7:00 PM, Saturday's at 6:00 PM, and Sunday's at 1:00 PM. In addition, the Sea Dogs will have two 11:00 AM weekday games on May 9th and June 6th as Education Days and three 12:00 PM weekday starts on July 24th, August 8th, and August 21st.

The Sea Dogs are home on Memorial Day (May 27th), July 3rd (Independence Day celebration), and Labor Day (September 2nd).

Individual tickets for the 2019 season will go on sale at the Hadlock Field ticket office on Saturday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM. Phone & internet orders will begin at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 3rd. Season Tickets are currently on sale. Ticket prices remain the same with advance tickets ranging in price between $9.00 and $11.00 for adults with child and senior tickets ranging between $6.00 and $10.00.

The 2018 schedule will be filled with many fun and exciting promotions. The schedule will feature five fireworks shows: May 24th, June 22nd, July 3rd, July 27th, and August 22nd. The annual Field of Dreams/ Fan Appreciation Day is set for Sunday, September 1st. A complete promotional schedule will be announced at a later date including bobblehead giveaways, celebrity appearances, theme nights, and more.

A printable 2019 schedule is available at www.seadogs.com. It's time to start planning your nine-inning vacation!

Schedule Breakdown

By Opponent

Opponent Home Away

Akron 3 3

Altoona 4 3

Binghamton 11 11

Bowie 3 3

Erie 3 3

Harrisburg 4 4

Hartford 9 9

New Hampshire 10 10

Reading 10 11

Richmond 3 3

Trenton 10 10

70 70

By Month

Home Away

April 13 12

May 14 16

June 12 15

July 14 13

August 15 14

September 2 0

70 70

By Day

Home Away

Sunday 10 11

Monday 9 6

Tuesday 10 10

Wednesday 10 10

Thursday 9 11

Friday 11 11

Saturday 11 11

70 70

