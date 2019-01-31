Sea Dogs Announce 2019 Bobblehead Lineup

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs have announced their bobblehead giveaway lineup for the 2019 season. The series of bobbleheads will feature four former Sea Dogs in memorable moments from the Red Sox historic 2018 postseason. Each bobblehead will be connecting, creating a nice collector's piece for fans who complete the set.

The series will start with a Jackie Bradley Jr. bobblehead giveaway, presented by Dunkin', on Wednesday, June 5th when the Sea Dogs host the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The bobblehead will commemorate Bradley's ALCS MVP award. The Richmond, Virginia native hit two home runs in the series and collected a team high 9 RBI. Bradley played in 61 games for the Sea Dogs in 2012.

On Monday, June 24th the Sea Dogs will be giving away Brock Holt bobbleheads, presented by AAA. This bobblehead will feature Holt riding a bicycle, celebrating the fact that he became the first player in MLB postseason history to hit for the cycle. Holt accomplished the feat in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees in Yankee Stadium, a game that the Red Sox won 16-1. Holt appeared in four games for the Sea Dogs on a Major League rehab assignment in 2017.

Mookie Betts will be the third bobblehead giveaway of the series, presented by Bath Savings, on July 25th when the Sea Dogs host the Harrisburg Senators. This bobblehead features Betts making a leaping catch against the wall as he did in Game 4 of the ALCS, robbing Alex Bregman of extra bases. Betts, the 2018 American League MVP, hit .355 in 54 games with the Sea Dogs in 2014.

The final piece of the series will feature Andrew Benintendi's game ending catch in Game 4 of the ALCS. The bobblehead, presented by Royal River Heat Pumps, will be given away at the August 19th Sea Dogs game. The catch was named the Associated Press Play of the Year. Benintendi hit .295 in 63 games with the Sea Dogs in 2016 before getting called-up to the Red Sox on August 2nd.

All bobbleheads are for the first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark on each date. Gates open 90 minutes prior to the scheduled game time.

Tickets for all the games are available online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-874-9300. A 5-game ticket package is also available that includes the four bobblehead dates plus tickets to the April 18th game, and Opening Day (April 4th) tickets will be included at no extra cost. The package guarantees you the same great Reserved Seat for all of the games. It does not guarantee you the bobblehead, you still must be one of the first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark to receive the giveaway. The package is available for $50 for adults and $45 for kids and seniors.

