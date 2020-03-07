Scrapple Night, Fireworks, Bobblehead, and More Highlight Single-Game Ticket Release for Homestand #12

The second to last homestand of the season features tons of fun as we wind down our single-game ticket release for the 2020 season. Homestand #12 features 7 games with Scrapple Night, Fireworks, a Bobblehead Giveaway, and so much more that you do not want to miss.

Want to learn more about promotions for the Shorebirds second to last homestand? Look no further! Here is the promotional slate for the Shorebirds twelfth homestand:

August 17, 2020 - Start the week off right with a 47 ABC $3 Buck Monday presented by Wicomico Heating and Air Conditioning at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Fans can buy $3 upper reserved tickets, $3 hot dogs, and $3 Pepsi products.

August 18, 2020 - It's a "Wag Your Tail Tuesday" presented by Concord Pet Foods & Supplies where you can bring your favorite pup to the ballpark for the Shorebirds game!

August 19, 2020 - It's a Silver Slugger Wednesday presented by Peninsula Home Care.

August 20, 2020 - On top of a Kiss 95.9 Thirsty Thursday, it's also #WeAreWorcester Night at the ballpark.

August 21, 2020 - It's a fan-favorite and eastern shore staple as it's Scrapple Night at Perdue Stadium! Not only will we have specialty Scrapple food items in the concession stands, we will also be holding our Scrapple Game-Used Jersey Auction, and we will be giving away Scrapple Socks! Make sure you get to the park early to snatch you up a pair of these special limited quantity Scrapple Socks!

August 22, 2020 - Saturday means Q105 Fireworks presented by Hudson Health Services and it's Wicomico Goes Purple Night. Buy your tickets now for the second to last fireworks show of the 2020 season.

August 23, 2020 - It's the final bobblehead giveaway of the season as the Shorebirds are giving away a Grayson Rodriguez Bobblehead presented by Delaware Express. Make sure you get to the park early to snatch you up a pair of these special limited quantity Grayson Bobbles!

It's also a Sunday Funday featuring a Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sunday and Kid's Run the Bases after the game presented by Chili's Bar and Grill

To get single-game tickets for the Shorebirds twelfth homestand of 2020, please click -- BUY TICKETS NOW!

Please note that all single-game tickets are available for purchase ONLINE ONLY and can be purchased by clicking the button below. Additionally, the delivery for all online ticket purchases prior to March 12th will be Print at Home/Mobile Ticket.

We hope you are as excited for the 2020 Shorebirds season as we are and we can't wait to have you at Arthur W. Perdue stadium this season for another amazing year.

