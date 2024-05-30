Scrappers to Host Free PLAY BALL Clinic on Friday, June 14

May 30, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to host a free PLAY BALL youth clinic at Eastwood Field on Friday, June 14. The clinic will start at 10:00am and is open to children ages 5-10. Children who participate will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary 2024 MLB.tv yearly subscription, exclusive access to in-person youth softball and baseball programming, discounts on select MLB licensed merchandise and a free Franklin bat and ball set for kids.

To register for the event, parents or guardians can sign up at www.mlbplayball.leagueapps.com/events/4238696 . Registration is limited to the first 100 kids and is open now until June 13.

The Scrappers 2024 season is presented by Foxconn. Opening Day is Friday, June 7 and will feature Margaritaville Night, a bobblehead giveaway and post-game fireworks. To purchase tickets for the 2024 season, visit mvscrappers.com . The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

