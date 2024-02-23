Scrappers to Hold Host Family Information Session on February 29th

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are looking for families interested in hosting a player during the 2024 Scrappers season. Families that are interested are invited to attend the host family info session on Thursday, February 29th at 6:00 pm. The event will be held at the Scrappers Clubhouse at Eastwood Field. Interested families will have the opportunity to receive more information about the host family program. RSVP's are encouraged by emailing Roxanne at rherrington@mvscrappers.com .

Host families receive an opportunity that allows them to become a part of the Scrappers team, gain a new member of the family and for many, create memories that extend past the summer. In addition to life-long memories, host families receive the following great benefits:

* Complimentary Season Tickets

* Season Parking Pass

* Use of a Suite for a Game

* Discounts on Concessions and Merchandise

* On-Field Recognition at a Game

* Monthly Eastwood Mall Gift Card

If you are interested in this opportunity and would like to receive more information, contact Roxanne Polichetti at 330-505-0000 or email her at rherrington@mvscrappers.com .

The Scrappers 2024 season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are set to open the 2024 season at Eastwood Field on Friday, June 7 against the Frederick Keys. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

