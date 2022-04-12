Scrappers Single Game Tickets on Sale Friday, April 15 at 10am
April 12, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release
Niles, Ohio -Mahoning Valley Scrappers single game tickets will go on sale Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10am. Tickets will be available online at www.mvscrappers.com, by calling 330-505-0000 or at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. Single game ticket prices range from $9 to $14.
Opening Night at Eastwood Field is Thursday, June 2 at 7:05pm against the West Virginia Black Bears. The home opener will feature BUCK Night presented by Quaker Steak & Lube and a post-game fireworks show presented by Meijer, Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 21 WFMJ & WBCB and radio partner Mix 98.9. Fireworks are courtesy of Phantom Fireworks. Advanced ticket purchase is encouraged.
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are a founding member of the MLB Draft League and open up their season at home on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears. For more information about promotions, ticket packages or group outings visit www.mvscrappers.com or call the front office at (330) 505 - 0000.
