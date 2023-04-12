Scrappers Single Game Tickets on Sale Friday, April 14

Niles, Ohio - Mahoning Valley Scrappers single game tickets will go on sale Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10am. Tickets will be available online at www.mvscrappers.com, by calling 330-505-0000 or at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. Single game ticket prices start at $9.

Opening Night at Eastwood Field is Thursday, June 1 at 7:05pm against the West Virginia Black Bears. The home opener will feature BUCK Night presented by Quaker Steak & Lube and a post-game fireworks show presented by Meijer, Trumbull Regional Medical Center & 21 WFMJ. Fireworks are courtesy of Phantom Fireworks. Advanced ticket purchase is encouraged.

The Opening Series Package is available now which includes 4 Upper Box or Premium Box tickets for your game choice (June 1-4), $20 to Quaker Steak and Lube and $10 to Hot Head Burrito. Packages are on sale now at mvscrappers.com.

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason or for more information on 2023 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

