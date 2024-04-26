Scrappers Release 2024 Promotional Schedule

April 26, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are proud to announce a jam-packed promotional schedule for the 2024 season at Eastwood Field, presented by Foxconn. Promotional highlights include seven post-game fireworks shows, four giveaways, seven specialty jersey nights and six Buck Nights. The giveaways include: three bobbleheads, Margaritaville Night Scrappy on June 7 (Toyota of Warren & 21 WFMJ), former Scrapper and Guardians' top prospect Brayan Rocchio (Impression Media & 21 WFMJ) on July 20 and former Scrapper, Jose Ramirez - Seinfeld Night Puffy Shirt on August 3 (Eastwood Mall & 21 WFMJ). The fourth giveaway is a Youth BP Jersey on June 8 (Armstrong).

The Scrappers Specialty Jersey Series is presented by Foxconn and includes the following jersey nights with auction proceeds to local charities:

June 7 - Margaritaville Night with jersey proceeds to Junior Achievement. Gates open at 5pm with the Suns of Beaches Band performing from 5-6:30pm.

June 8 - Autism Awareness Night with jersey proceeds to The Rich Center for Autism

June 29 - Developmental DisABILITIES Awareness Night with jersey proceeds to Fairhaven Foundation

August 3 - Seinfeld Night with jersey proceeds to Cadence Care Network

The Food Specialty Jersey Series includes Scrappers fan favorite "Peppers in Oil" night when the Scrappers change their name for one night only to Peppers in Oil on July 29 presented by the Italian Food Trail (Trumbull Tourism) with proceeds to the United Way of Trumbull County. The second food specialty jersey will be worn on August 12 when the Scrappers become the "Mahoning Valley Cookie Tables" presented by Trumbull Tourism with proceeds to Goodwill Industries. The game will feature a Wedding Expo with cookie samples and displays from wedding vendors. Brides have a chance to win great wedding day prizes, plus much more!

The final jersey night, July 19, is Star Wars Night with specialty Boba Fett Star Wars jerseys with proceeds to the Trumbull County Historical Society. Star Wars themed fireworks will follow the game.

Additional promotional highlights include:

June 13 - Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night (Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition)

June 26 - Scrappers Day game at 11am with tons of kids activities, barnyard petting zoo, face painting, (Eastwood Mall) and Nature Cat character appearance (PBS Kids Western Reserve) and Senior Fair with 30+ senior booths and resources (Shepherd of the Valley)

June 28 - Princess & Superhero Night (Once Upon a Child - Niles with Castle on a Cloud Entertainment) and Pittsburgh Pirates Night with Pirate Parrot & Pierogies (Tribune Chronicle)June 30 - Bobblemania (Impression Media), buy & trade with a collection of the area's largest bobblehead dealers.

July 21 - Christmas in July - Visit with the Kringles and the Clauses

August 17 - Bark at the Park with your four legged friends

A full promotional schedule can be found at mvscrappers.com . The Scrappers weekly promotions for the 2024 season include:

Tuesdays

Senior Discount Tuesdays (Vlosich Insurance Agency) - All our 55 + fans will receive $5 Upper Box seat tickets. Tickets must be purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

$2 Pizza Slice Night (Pizza Joe's) - Purchase at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Hometown Heroes Nights (Kent State University - Regional Campuses & 33 WYTV) - All first responders and healthcare workers can present their ID's or badges for two free Upper Box seat tickets.

Wednesdays

Military Appreciation Nights (33 WYTV) - Show a Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field for two free Upper box seat tickets.

Wendy's© Wednesday - Fans can receive buy one get one free Upper Box seat tickets with a Wendy's receipt or by showing the Wendy's app at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Thursdays

Buck Nights (The Valley's Honda Dealers) are back! Fans can enjoy $1 General Admission tickets, hot dogs, fountain drinks and $2 12 oz. domestic beers at six Buck Nights this season.

Fridays

Fireworks following every Friday home game (21 WFMJ & WBCB).

June 7 Margaritaville Night themed (Meijer, Servpro & Phantom Fireworks), June 28 Princess themed (Chevy AllStars), July 4 Patriotic themed (Flynn's Tire & Auto Center, Fairfield Inn Warren Niles), July 5 (Hot Dog Wally), July19 Star Wars themed (Farmers National Bank), August 16 (Bortnik Tractor Sales), and August 23.

Wine Down Weekends (Webb Winery) with wine specials at the ballpark.

Sundays

Every Sunday Matters (Foxconn & 21 WFMJ) at Eastwood Field - Bring a donation of non-perishable food items or a new children's book for a free General Admission ticket.

Youth League Day (Eastwood Mall) - Kids wear your youth league jersey for a free Upper Box seat ticket.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available online at www.mvscrappers.com , by calling 330-505-0000 or at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. Single game ticket prices start at $7. Get your tickets in advance as ticket prices increase $1 on the day of the game.

The 2024 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding member teams in the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2024 season at Eastwood Field on Friday, June 7 against the Frederick Keys. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. For more information, visit mvscrappers.com .

