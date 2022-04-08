Scrappers Opening Series Package on Sale Now

April 8, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are pleased to announce the Opening Series Package for the 2022 season. The package includes four tickets to your choice of one Opening Series game (June 2-4), $20 Quaker Steak & Lube gift card, $10 Hot Head Burritos gift card plus bonus of four Perfect Game Vouchers (each good for one hot dog, drink, chips) courtesy of April Cheney - Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway.

Opening Series packages are on sale now and start at just $48. They can be purchased online at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or by calling (330) 505 - 0000. Packages are limited.

Opening series featured promotions include: Thursday, June 2- Opening Night BUCK Night and fireworks presented by Meijer, Trumbull Memorial Medical Center, 21 WFMJ & WBCB, radio partner Mix 98.9 with fireworks courtesy of Phantom Fireworks. Friday, June 3 - Fireworks presented by Fairfield Inn Warren-Niles, 21 WFMJ & WBCB, radio partner Mix 98.9. Saturday, June 4 - Youth Jersey Giveaway to first 500 kids 12 & under courtesy of Armstrong.

Mahoning Valley is one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are set to open the 2022 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will also feature fan favorites post-game fireworks and Buck Night. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 8, 2022

Scrappers Opening Series Package on Sale Now - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.