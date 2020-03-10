Scrappers Opening Night Package on Sale Now

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are pleased to announce the Opening Night ticket package for the 2020 season. The package includes four tickets to Opening Night on Wednesday, June 24, a $20 gift card to Quaker Steak & Lube and a $10 Hot Head Burritos gift card. Following the game fans will enjoy a fantastic fireworks show presented by 21 WFMJ and WBCB.

Opening Night packages are on sale now and start at just $44. Packages are limited to the first 100 purchased and are on sale now. They can be purchased online at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or by calling (330) 505 - 0000.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are the Short Season Single A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and play all home games at Eastwood Field. Notable alumni include C.C. Sabathia, Victor Martinez, Francisco Lindor, Jason Kipnis and Jose Ramirez. For more information about individual game tickets, ticket packages or group outings visit www.mvscrappers.com or call the front office at (330) 505 - 0000.

