Scrappers Opening Homestand Preview

May 24, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







2021 HOMESTAND #1 MAY 26-30

Vs. State College Spikes and Frederick Keys

Wednesday, May 26 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 pm

It's Opening Night at Eastwood Field! Be sure to stick around after the game for the biggest fireworks show of the season presented by Meijer, Trumbull Regional Medical Center, The Seasons of Howland, 21 WFMJ, WBCB, Mix 98.9 and fireworks courtesy of Phantom Fireworks. It's also Military Appreciation Night. Get two free Upper Box seat tickets with a Military ID at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, presented by NECA/IBEW Electricians and 33 WYTV. It's also $2 Pizza Joe's Pizza Slice Night at the concessions stands throughout the game.

Thursday, May 27 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05pm

It's the first Buck Night of the season presented by Quaker Steak & Lube. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long. It's also Strike Out Stroke Night.

Friday, May 28 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05pm

Stick around after the game for a fantastic fireworks show presented by Yuengling, 21 WFMJ, WBCB and radio Mix 98.9.

Saturday, May 29 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05pm

Zooperstars! are here! An appearance by baseball's favorite entertainer group right here at Eastwood Field all game long, presented by Fairfield Inn Warren-Niles, Farmers National Bank and Mix 98.9.

Sunday, May 30 vs. Frederick Keys @ 4:05 PM

Every Sunday Matters! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. We will also be Rollin' Thru the Decades for 60's Night!

The Scrappers 2021 season is presented by Lordstown Motors. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000.

