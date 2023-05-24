Scrappers Opening Homestand Preview June 1-4

Vs. West Virginia Black Bears

Thursday, June 1 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 pm

It's Opening Night at Eastwood Field! It's BUCK Night and FIREWORKS Night! It's the first Buck Night of the season presented by Quaker Steak & Lube. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long. Be sure to stick around after the game for the biggest fireworks show of the season presented by Meijer, Trumbull Regional Medical Center and 21 WFMJ with fireworks courtesy of Phantom Fireworks.

Friday, June 2 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05pm

It's the second night of Back to Back Fireworks! Stick around after the game and saddle up for a "Let's Go Girls" Neon Cowgirl Country post-game fireworks show presented by Novelis and 21 WFMJ. It's Aluminum Can Recycling Night presented by Novelis. Donate aluminum cans to receive a discounted $5 Upper Box seat ticket to the game. Novelis will also have an aluminum cup giveaway. It's Cancer Awareness Night with a Specialty Team Jersey Auction presented by Foxconn with jersey proceeds benefiting Mercy Health Foundation. Sip, sip, hooray for Wine Down Weekend wine specials every Friday presented by Webb Winery. It's Aluminum Can Recycling Night presented by Novelis. Donate aluminum cans to receive a discounted $5 Upper Box seat ticket to the game.

Saturday, June 3 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05pm

The first 750 kids 12 & under through the gates will receive a Scrappers Youth Jersey courtesy of Armstrong. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, June 4 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 2:05 PM

Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's also an Ohio Lottery Second Chance Sunday - Buy one get one free tickets with any non-winning Ohio Lottery instant ticket. The first 100 fans 18+ will receive a seat cushion courtesy of Ohio Lottery. Fans will get the opportunity to meet the team and receive autographs after the game. Kids stick around after the game for kids run the bases.

The Scrappers 25th season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open one hour prior to each game.

