Scrappers Opening Homestand at Eastwood Field June 16-17

Vs. Batavia Muckdogs (MARLINS)

Sunday, June 16 vs. Batavia Muckdogs @ 6:35 PM

It's Opening Night! Celebrate Father's Day at Eastwood Field. Be sure to stick around after the game for kids run the bases and the biggest fireworks show of the season sponsored by Trumbull Regional Medical Center & Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, 21 WFMJ, WBCB and fireworks courtesy of Phantom Fireworks with radio partner Mix 98.9. It's Family Fun Day presented by McDonald's Owner/Operators of the Mahoning Valley & 95.9 Kiss FM. Every Sunday is Second Chance Sunday presented by Ohio Lottery. Bring any non-winning Ohio Lottery tickets to the Chevy All Stars Box Office to receive a buy one get one free upper box ticket.

Monday, June 17 vs. Batavia Muckdogs @ 7:05PM

Every Monday Matters! Bring a donation of a gently used clothing item, non-perishable food item, or gently used books and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game presented by Pizza Joe's and 106.1 The Bull. It's Wellness Night presented by Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley. Visit with local gyms, health services and more for information on healthy tips and lifestyles.

