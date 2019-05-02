Scrappers Host High School Valley All-Star Classic on Friday, June 7th

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce they will be hosting the sixth annual High School Valley All-Star Classic, presented by Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods and media partners 21 WFMJ and WBCB, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 6:00pm at Eastwood Field. The High School Valley All-Star Classic will feature elite high school players from the Mahoning Valley.

Tickets for the High School Valley All-Star Classic are on sale now and are $5 for General Admission Seats. They are available at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, by calling 330-505-0000 or online at www.mvscrappers.com.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are the Short Season Single A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and play all home games at Eastwood Field. Opening Day is Sunday, June 16 against the Batavia Muckdogs. Tickets for Opening Day and the 2019 season are one sale now. For more information about individual game tickets, ticket packages or group outings visit www.mvscrappers.com or call the front office at (330) 505 - 0000.

