Scrappers Host All New Halloween Drive Thru

October 2, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





Niles, Ohio - All new for 2020! The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to host a Halloween Drive Thru in the Eastwood Field parking lot on Tuesday, October 27th from 6PM-8PM, presented by TCF Bank, 21 WFMJ & WBCB and radio partner Mix 98.9. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Cars can drive through a route of decorated vendor displays in the Eastwood Field parking lot and each car (up to 4 kids per car) will receive prepackaged Trick or Treat bags at the end of the route. Cars must purchase a $10 "hangtag" ticket in advance to attend. Hangtags must be purchased online only at www.mvscrappers.com and they will be mailed out prior to the event. Each Trick or Treat bag will include a ticket voucher to a 2021 Scrappers game. There will be no in-person or day of event hangtag sales. Cars are limited to the first 250!

The Eastwood Field parking lot will open at 5PM. Cars will be directed where to park by lot attendants. All car "guests" must stay in vehicles while waiting for event to begin and also while driving the route. The event, scheduled in consultation with local health officials, will implement guidelines to place community safety first. Scrappers staff and security will direct and monitor the Eastwood Field parking lot with guidelines enforced.

The Scrappers are looking for vendors! Vendors are encouraged to decorate their display/cars in the Halloween spirit and also promote their business. There will be a prize for the best decorated vendor space, a suite night to a 2021 Scrappers game! Additionally, vendors are asked to bring a minimum of 1,200 pieces of candy and promotional handouts/small promotional items in advance to add to prepackaged treat bags. No items will be passed out along the route. All vendor displays will be socially distanced. All vendor attendees must wear masks and stay near display for the duration of the event. To sign up to be a vendor, visit www.mvscrappers.com.

There will be no concessions or public restrooms at the event. If the Halloween Drive Thru is rained out, it will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 28th at the same time.

To stay up to date with the Scrappers or for more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are the Short Season Single A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and play all home games at Eastwood Field. Notable alumni include C.C. Sabathia, Victor Martinez, Francisco Lindor, Shane Bieber, Jason Kipnis and Jose Ramirez.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from October 2, 2020

Scrappers Host All New Halloween Drive Thru - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.