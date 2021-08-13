Scrappers Game Cancelled Tonight, Friday, August 13

August 13, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - Tonight's Mahoning Valley Scrappers game (Friday, August 13) has been cancelled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of both teams. We are adhering to the MLB Draft League's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.

All tickets from tonight's game will be good for equal value tickets to any 2022 Scrappers home game.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are a founding member of the MLB Draft League and play a 68 game schedule. To stay up to date with the Scrappers or for more information in the off season, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 13, 2021

Scrappers Game Cancelled Tonight, Friday, August 13 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.