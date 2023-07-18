Scrappers Back at Eastwood Field July 21-23

2023 HOMESTAND #5 JULY 21-23

Vs. Trenton Thunder

Friday, July 21 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05pm

It's Pittsburgh Pirates Night with special appearances from Pirate Parrot and the Pierogies presented by Tribune Chronicle and the Vindicator. It's Developmental DisABILITIES Night with a specialty team jersey auction with proceeds benefiting the Fairhaven Foundation (Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities) presented by Foxconn. Stick around after the game for a post-game Fireworks Show presented by Flynn's Tire and 21 WFMJ. Sip, sip hooray! Enjoy wine specials every Friday with Wine Down Weekend presented by Webb Winery.

Saturday, July 22 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05pm

The first 1,000 fans will receive an Oscar Gonzalez Bobblehead presented by Iron Eagle Recycling and 21 WFMJ. It's Brews and Baseball Night! Fans can enjoy exclusive beer tastings at the ballpark with the purchase of a tasting package.

Sunday, July 23 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 2:05 pm

Merry Christmas in July! Celebrate the holidays with special appearances by the Kringles and Clauses. Fans and sportscard collectors can enjoy Sportscard Show presented by Youngstown Sportscards from 9am-4pm. It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's also Ohio Lottery Second Chance Sunday - Buy one get one free tickets with any non-winning Ohio Lottery instant ticket.

The Scrappers 25th season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open one hour prior to each game.

