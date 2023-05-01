Scrappers Announce Pet Jersey Promotion

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are proud to announce Pet Jersey Night on Saturday, August 5th at Eastwood Field. The jerseys will be auctioned off online and at the game, with proceeds to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County. The Scrappers Specialty Jersey Series is presented by Foxconn.

There is a special ticket package available to have your dog's photo included on the Scrappers jersey. The package includes two game tickets (in designated dog sections), your dog's photo on the jersey and a $12.50 donation back to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County. Packages are $25-$27 based on seating selection. A limited number of 75 packages are available. Once purchased, additional instructions will be sent for photo submissions.

It's also Bark at the Park Night presented by Kent State University Trumbull Vet Tech. Bring your dog to the game! There will be a dog parade prior to the game at approximately 6:30pm. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates open at 6pm at Eastwood Field.

Pet Jersey Packages and single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available online at www.mvscrappers.com, by calling 330-505-0000 or at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. Single game ticket prices start at $9. Get your tickets in advance as ticket prices increase $1 on the day of the game.

The Scrappers 25th season is presented by Foxconn. To stay up to date with the Scrappers and for more information on 2023 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

