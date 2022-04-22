Scrappers Announce Partnership with the Fairhaven Foundation and Trumbull County Board of DD for Specialty Team Jersey Auction

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to unveil the fourth in a series of five specialty jersey nights during the 2022 season. The Scrappers have partnered with the Fairhaven Foundation and Trumbull County Board of DD to create a specialty jersey that the Scrappers players will wear for Developmental DisABILITIES Awareness Night on Friday, June 24th against the Williamsport Crosscutters. The jersey design was inspired by artwork of three individuals served by the Trumbull County Board of DD. Artists will be recognized at the June 24th Scrappers game. Game worn jerseys will be auctioned off in person at the game and also online at mvscrappers.com and LiveSource. Jersey proceeds will benefit the Fairhaven Foundation.

"We are so thankful for our partnership with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers as they join us in helping to create an experience where families and the community can come together to celebrate all abilities. The Fairhaven Foundation transforms the lives of those eligible for services through the Trumbull County Board of DD by providing choices, opportunities, and resources that enable children and adults to fully reach their potential as members of the community", states Stephanie Champlin, Director of Community Relations and Resource Development, Trumbull County Board of DD and Executive Director, Fairhaven Foundation.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are set to open the 2022 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will also feature fan favorites post-game fireworks and Buck Night. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

