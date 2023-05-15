Scrappers Announce Opening Night BBQ Picnic Featuring Cockeye BBQ

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are pleased to announce an Opening Night BBQ picnic featuring Cockeye BBQ. The Scrappers open the season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 1st. The Opening Night BBQ Picnic will include: one game ticket, brisket, pulled pork, 2 sides, cornbread, Pepsi products and water. The picnic begins at 5:30pm-7pm. Cockeye BBQ pulled pork sandwiches will also be available at Eastwood Field throughout the season.

Picnic pricing starts at $28 per person. A picnic add on is available for $20 per person (must already have game ticket). They can be purchased online at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or by calling (330) 505 - 0000. Packages are limited.

Opening Night promotions include: Opening Night BUCK Night with $1 hot dogs, 12 oz soft drinks & domestic beers and General Admission tickets. Fireworks following the game are presented by Meijer, Trumbull Memorial Medical Center, 21 WFMJ & WBCB with fireworks courtesy of Phantom Fireworks.

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason or for more information on 2023 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

