Scrappers Announce Office Night with Leslie David Baker Celebrity Appearance

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excite to announce Office Night with a celebrity appearance by Leslie David Baker, presented by the Eastwood Mall Complex. Leslie David Baker, known for his role as Stanley Hudson on The Office, is making an appearance at Eastwood Field for the Scrappers game on Saturday, August 15th. Baker will be on hand to throw out the first pitch and take photos with fans during the game.

Several packages are available now for advanced purchase, which is strongly encouraged. The VIP Package (5:30-6:30pm) includes a meet and greet and photo op with Baker in a suite, menu including Nard dogs, Scott's tots, pretzels, pizza and soft drinks, and seating in the suite or upper box seat to watch the game. The VIP Package is $75 and is limited to the first 50 fans. The Pretzel Package includes a photo op with Baker with a fast pass in the line, upper box seat and a free soft pretzel. The Pretzel Package is $35 and is limited to the first 50 fans. A Photo Voucher Package is also available now guaranteeing you a photo op with Baker and includes an upper box seat to the game. The Photo Voucher Package is $20 and quantities are limited. Photo opportunities are during the game between 7-9pm.

Tickets for all packages are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Scrappers Holiday Kiosk at the Eastwood Mall, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or by calling 330-505-0000.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are the Short Season Single A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and open up their season at home on Wednesday, June 24 against the Auburn Doubledays. For more information about promotions, ticket packages or group outings visit www.mvscrappers.com or call the front office at (330) 505 - 0000.

